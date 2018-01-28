-
Now Playing: Trump comes to Davos with an argument to make
-
Now Playing: Trump's first state of the union address comes amid Russia investigation
-
Now Playing: Are the Jonas Brothers reuniting?
-
Now Playing: Parenting in the age of social media
-
Now Playing: What to watch for at the Grammys
-
Now Playing: Nicole Eggert claims Scott Baio molested her as a child
-
Now Playing: Will Ferrell returned to SNL
-
Now Playing: Special prosecutor to investigate Michigan State
-
Now Playing: New school closings as flu epidemic worsens
-
Now Playing: What to expect from President Trump's State of the Union address
-
Now Playing: Tom Cruise releases images of death-defying Mission Impossible stunts
-
Now Playing: Family vacation trends for 2018
-
Now Playing: Top athletes compete at the Winter X Games
-
Now Playing: Death of Canadian billionaire couple ruled murder
-
Now Playing: New CDC numbers show flu deaths still on the rise nationwide
-
Now Playing: Gymnastics doctor scandal sparks protests at Michigan State University and new resignations
-
Now Playing: Manslaughter conviction in former NFL player's death
-
Now Playing: Congress may try to protect special counsel Mueller from risk of being fired
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Ginger Zee's heartfelt parenting question
-
Now Playing: Kidnapping victim killed during FBI raid