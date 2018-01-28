What to expect from President Trump's State of the Union address

More
Trump will talk about "building a safe, strong and proud America" in his State of the Union address on Tuesday, according to the White House.
7:06 | 01/28/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for What to expect from President Trump's State of the Union address

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":52662422,"title":"What to expect from President Trump's State of the Union address","duration":"7:06","description":"Trump will talk about \"building a safe, strong and proud America\" in his State of the Union address on Tuesday, according to the White House.","url":"/GMA/video/expect-president-trumps-state-union-address-52662422","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.