Transcript for What to expect in Trump's address to Congress

All right, George, we turn to our chief white house correspondent Jon Karl and, Jon, what is your take on what's at stake for the president tonight. Reporter: We are now entering the next phase of the presidency. He starred out with a blizzard of executive actions getting nominees confirmed. Can he get the big stuff through congress? What's at stake he's got to get first and foremost the Republican party on the same page. Right now you have a deeply divided Republican party on those big issues that George just talked about. On Obamacare, on tax reform, on budget, so I would say his most -- his biggest stake is getting Republicans giving them some guidance on where to go. Jon, as we heard in Cecilia's piece the president is making a statement on who he is inviting to sit with the first lady tonight. Reporter: It's extraordinary. The white house only released six names of people that would be in the first lady's box fully half of them, three are people who family members have been killed by undocumented immigrants, clearly that's going to be a major theme, tough border enforcement. Another guest, by the way is the widow of justice Scalia so clearly a look ahead to that confirmation battle. What about the Democrats tonight? What are you expecting from them? We Reporter: They will bring people in victimized by the policies trump is pursuing including immigrants, muslims, d.r.e.a.m.ers, people who got health care because of Obamacare and look for this, robin, the democratic women's working group in the house is going to be wearing white or encouraging women to wear white on the floor of the house as a silent protest in favor of women's rights. Jon, will et me follow up again on this Obamacare. That is going to be at the heart of the speech in addition to the budget and a little bit of a reality check. Turns out that top house and senate conservatives now come out against the plans that the president has been working on, so is it dead right now? Reporter: Right now the Republicans are utterly divided on this question and, George, because this is such a partisan issue, they cannot pass a repeal and replacement of Obamacare unless they are united. They won't get any democratic help. Only 52 Republicans in the senate. Slightly bigger majority on the house but need to be on the same page and right now they are not. Thank you very much. We'll hear what the president has to say tonight because we will carry the president's address to congress and the nation live at 9:00 P.M. Eastern join George and our powerhouse political team on ABC.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.