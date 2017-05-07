Transcript for Expectations high for Trump-Putin meeting

Okay, Jon Karl, let's talk more about it with cokie Roberts and Matthew dowd. Matt, let me begin with you. I have to believe the white house staff is just trying to manage expectations there. It's hard for me to imagine that the president could actually go into this meeting with Vladimir Putin and not bring up the interference in our election. Well, they may be managing expectations, George, but I also think they don't know what their president is going to do. Donald Trump has been incredibly unpredictable through the course of his campaign and his presidency so I think they're being realistic and don't know what he might do. The idea that Donald Trump would show up in a meeting with Vladimir Putin and not say something about the election would be astounding. It would just be astonishing and cokie Roberts, the stakes so high for this meeting. Their first meeting and there are historic parallels. Absolutely. I was thinking yesterday, George, about jack Kennedy at the same point in his presidency meeting with Nikita khrushchev and khrushchev ate Kennedy alive saying afterwards it was the worst day of his life. He had his pt boat blown up during the war. It had really severe consequences because khrushchev saw Kennedy as weak as indecisive and he then two months later built the Berlin wall and a year later the Cuban missile crisis happened and it took Kennedy showing strength during that crisis for khrushchev to finally understand that he couldn't mess with the United States. So these can have very severe consequences if the president doesn't really back up his statements with some sense that the United States means business in taking on Russia. Matthew, we know the president likes to have successful meetings and wants to say he achieved something but there's some real tension there because he does also have to confront someone who's been taking him on across the globe? Well, George, I think there's real tension. You take Vladimir Putin on one but there's real tension with a lot 6 members of the g20. You look at the recent polling in the international community, Donald Trump is not believed by most of the people in the European community to be trusted to do the right thing and you take with that with Vladimir Putin and now with what's happened in North Korea, the European community is worried about unpredictable erratic leaders not only one in north Korea but one in the united States of America. Okay, Matthew dowd and cokie Roberts, thanks very much.

