Experts issue Wi-Fi security warning

search. Now to a new warning about your security online. Computer experts have discovered a security flaw that puts just about every wi-fi connection at risk. Our senior justice correspondent Pierre Thomas is in Washington with those details. Good morning, Pierre. Reporter: Robin, good morning. Millions of people who use smartphones, tablets and laptops are at risk. Especially those who don't routinely update their operating systems. They have identified a serious vulnerabili vulnerability. It tricks your device into thinking it's connecting with your router when it is connecting with hackers. From web browsing to viewing e-mails and photographs and if they inject malware they can get access to passwords and credit card numbers. Microsoft announced yesterday they've sent a patch to user. Google, apple and Samsung say they've developed fixing they'll roll out in coming weeks. When you get notifications saying it's time for an update homeland security officials say don't ignore it, do it. Guilty. I ignore it. Now you're right. We'll do that. Thank you, Pierre. Coming up a parenting alert.

