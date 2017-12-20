Transcript for Experts warn of holiday shipping scams

new holiday alert about shipping scams online with just five days to go until Christmas. And the scams look like e-mails from the post office or a shipping company and say you have an undelivered package but could lead to a lot of trouble and Linzie Janis joins us with what we need to know about this. Good morning, guys. Last-minute shoppers feeling the pressure. Imagine an e-mail landing in your in box and you're panicked telling you there is an issue with your shipment but clicking on that could cause you problems. Record online purchases have shippers working around the clock to meet that fast approaching holiday deadline and with more than a third of shoppers waiting until the week before Christmas to do the bulk of their shopping hackers taking advantage and telling consumers to be on the lookout for phishing scams saying e-mail packages can't be delivered. FedEx even posting a sample of one of these fraudulent e-mails on line. Don't fall for it because what will happen is it's either going to introduce malware to your computer or they'll lead you to another site where they'll.say we need more information can you give us your credit card. Reporter: What do you do? FedEx does not send unsolicited e-mails so delete them immediately and don't click those links. They're looking for people at vulnerable times and when they're buying products and trying to ship them to loved ones in a real short period of time it leaves them vulnerable. According to the better business bureau roughly 20% occur during December. Bah humbug. Expecting a package make sure you check with the shipping company directly. I can only imagine the amount of panic you wait this long and get an e-mail think it's legit, don't open it. The video getting a lot of

