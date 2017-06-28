Transcript for Experts warn of shark boom off Cape Cod

We're back now with those growing concerns about sharks says many years had a pet to the beach for the fourth of July weekend. Experts warn into the going to be more great white sharks off the coast of Cape Cod this shark was part of the recently. Towns along the water now taking precautions and we're joined now by senior fisheries biologist under Greeks don't want. He joins us from Marion Massachusetts. Doctors come thanks for joining us this morning given tracking these sharks you know going back to 2009. What was the numbers then what are we seeing now. Hi George I Robin it's good to be here you know we've been studying sharks off the coast of Massachusetts for thirty years. And our work with the white sharks off Cape Cod is relatively recent and the numbers we're seeing. A relative scale are increasing. In 2014. We counted. Eighty individuals over the course this summer and and just last summer that went up to about a 147. So there is that. A general increasing trend as more and more sharks recruit to the area I know I OK is there another reason why you're seeing this increase to take. Well we think it's highly correlated with the presence the growing presence of gray seals in the area big white sharks like to. Feed on gray seals it over the last it was the course the last 45 years the gray seal population is is a conservation success story it has rebounded. After protection was it was put in place in 1972. And that rebounding population now has reached the levels they could be in excess of 2030000. Animals in the area. And white sharks are drawn to those animals that eat on. Understandably makes a lot of people nervous is they're going to the beach hadn't how serious is the public safety concern. Well that's Hauser a very proactive and I think it's a good thing we worked very closely with the with each of the town's. Would the mass division marine fisheries the Atlantic quite sure conservancy. To coordinate you know. What we can tell them about the biology to behavior these sharks to educate the public. Let's face it when you've got large numbers of sharks. The prey they feed on the seals and people in the water at the potential of an interaction is there. You want the people to be aware and that's really what our goal is collect the kinds of data to inform the town so they can enhance public safety. Of course isn't just not on it in Cape Cod it's on both coasts but you'd. There is mistaken identity I think you're alluding to that we we come shark encounters not shark attacks. And they mean no harm but they just get a little confused. You have it's really hard for us to get in the brain of these sharks. But we know that these attacks occur it's extremely rare low probability events. But in the mind of the shark it is going after a parade item that still sometimes confused with a human being and. You know a still awaited seal at the surface might look like a swimmer. Or vice Versa and what that happens is the shark will do a test bite or attacked the swimmer thinking it's a seal. And of course no one wants to be bitten by a shark because they're very large serrated teeth cause a lot of dramatic damage that could lead to fatality. One understand the beach where you are. All right there it's a lot safer and it's a great view and this wonderful information that you share with us stay safe thank you thank you very much.

