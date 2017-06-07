Transcript for Exploring Shelly Island, a new island formed off the North Carolina coast

Let's go back to that forbidden island that's popped up off the coast of North Carolina's cape hatteras. Ginger live from that brand-new land mass. We want to remind viewers getting to and from Shelly island can be treacherous. We hired an experienced fishing boat operator to get ginger and our crew there safely but ginger, you mentioned on your way there, you went the safe route you saw a lot of sharks and then just moments ago a fisherman there with you caught one. Minutes ago. We saw a sandbar shark caught and they were putting it back in the ocean so it could go free. Guys, I don't think I come out of the studio and don't see sharks. That's what I'm assuming. I just get to beaches and see a lot of sharks. Yes, one of the many dangers around Shelly island. Wow, tell us about your trip to the island. Right, so we came the long and safe route. You said we took that boat here. About a 45-minute boat road through the pamlico sound and hatteras inlet and out. You say that sounds far away. Cape point on hatteras island is right there. We can see it and see where the vehicles are. It's a very, very narrow area between this island, this cresce crescent-shaped island that formed and cape point and people say, I want to check out the new island but that 50 yards can be very treacherous and volatile. The currents, there have been dozens rescued. Rescues every single day of experienced swimmers and kayakers here on Shelly island. Why is that? Yeah, because, well, there's a lot of reasons this is a high energy part of the ocean. You have the Labrador current coming from the north, the gulf stream coming from the south and meet and make this turbulence and so these Shoals and sandbars have been called the graveyard of the atlantic because there have been thousands of shipwrecks at this very point. Now, this island specifically has always been here. It was just submarined. I want to take you to Google Earth images. This is the big question. How does this happen? How does an island come up in just a couple of months? Well in April people started seeing it. By today it is now more than a mile long and I'd say four football fields wide. I can't even see the other end of the ocean. It's not because of the gra graveyard of the atlantic description, not just because of currents but because of the persistent weather pattern. Yep, it's all because of weather. Let me take you to this map. High pressure system, they've had a very mild winter. Right here in North Carolina, no nor'easter, they were all north into northeast and new England. That high pressure rotates clockwise and get that southwest flow. The southwest push of winds and that bills up the sandbar which is now no more longer submarine but sub-aerial. This thing keeps growing, I talked to Dr. Stan rigs of east Carolina university. He told me if this consistently persists, if this high pressure sits there we could see this island weld to the beach. So this may not be the end of its growth. Wow. And, ginger, you know, you've talked about this and know that tourists are being warned against going there. Is it absolutely prohibited? It's, you know, nobody owns it. They aren't even -- no one is really taking responsibility for it yet but they are from the cape point side saying, please don't do it. Especially if you have no experience. If you've got a boat that you can jump off and safely be on once you're on here you guys all that we see is thousands of shells and a lot of wildlife that cops up on here. It's not just sharks, there have been manta rays the side of car hoods and a lot of things if you're a tourist coming you don't want to encounter. I was looking at those shells behind you. That's how the island got its name, I understand. Yes, so Caleb Regan, a tourist that came here, 11 years old, kind of a thing, oh, my gosh, there's a lot of shells here, I'm going to call this Shelly island. And he called it Shelly island and it stuck. It's cute. A nickname that stuck. Good for Caleb. That's great. And there's even a commemorative t-shirt. Doesn't mean go get one, everybody. Great job. So fascinating. She's having fun out there. If I can add one thing, guys, if I can add one thing, the shorelines here are ever changing. Change is the name of the game. Just as quickly as it appeared could disappear. It will take a hurricane or tropical storm or nor'easter it'll be gone so glad to be here to talk about the east side of the aisle recessing about I a quarter to a half mile. The south side has been adding so this is just another place the sand is adding up. Okay. Ginger, thanks very much. She is so good. Yes. She really is.

