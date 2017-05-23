-
Now Playing: Video appears to show moment of blast at Manchester Arena
-
Now Playing: At least 19 dead at Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England
-
Now Playing: Behind the scenes at the final 'Dancing With the Stars' rehearsal
-
Now Playing: Can just a drink a day increase your breast cancer risk?
-
Now Playing: Michael Flynn to take the 5th Amendment
-
Now Playing: Social media unites people after deadly Manchester blast
-
Now Playing: Security implications of deadly Manchester blast
-
Now Playing: ISIS supporters celebrate Manchester attack on concertgoers
-
Now Playing: US cities increase security after Manchester attack
-
Now Playing: Trump calls out 'evil losers' behind deadly Manchester blast
-
Now Playing: Eyewitness shares details from Manchester attack
-
Now Playing: Desperate search for survivors after Manchester attack
-
Now Playing: Deadly blast causes chaos inside Manchester Arena
-
Now Playing: Ariana Grande concertgoers describe chaos after attack
-
Now Playing: Deadly explosion sparks fear at Ariana Grande concert
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay on her journey to love
-
Now Playing: A closer look at Pippa Middleton's wedding
-
Now Playing: 'Costume jewelry' diamond really worth hundreds of thousands
-
Now Playing: The Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay opens up about her journey to find love
-
Now Playing: Meet the thriving dolphins that were rescued after Hurricane Katrina