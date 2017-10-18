Transcript for 'Facts of Life' star Mindy Cohn reveals her breast cancer battle

We'll turn to a very personal revelation from "The facts of life" star Mindy Cohn and in this week's "People" magazine she shared she'ssuffered from breast cancer since 2012. Eva pilgrim has the story. "The facts of life." Reporter: For nine seasons she took the good with the bad playing the beloved Natalie on "Facts of life." I now I know why god invented vacations so my family could drive across the country and I could meet boys. Reporter: Now revealing her greatest stug to date, one she has kept private for five years. Her battle against breast cancer. The 51-year-old telling "People" magazine that it was close friend and fellow actor Helen hunt who first took her to the doctor saying, I've always been an optimist but the cancer metastasized. It kept spreading and coming back. I kept waiting for the other shoe to drop, and it would. At first she didn't really know how bad things would get. Went through chemotherapy and raid quake and began to realize how big of a deal it is. Reporter: Cohn originally opted to do a lumpectomy but by 2015 it spread to her lymph no nodes forcing herself to undergo a radical mastectomy taking a year off work. She said I just dropped off the face of the Earth. I needed to be away and get better. Cohn who is single says it was hard to go through it alone. But it was bad enough to put my parents through this, I'm glad I didn't put a partner through it too. At first she saw strength in keeping her battle with breast cancer a secret. But now she's come to find that the real strength comes in sharing her story and knowing that she can rely on her friends and there was Kim feels who showed up at her door, she says, in New York to say how can I help? Reporter: She is now in remission and jokes that she's looking for a husband and back to work. She says I'm healthy and I'm able to get back to doing what I love. There's a light at the end of the tunnel and it's not an incoming train. Our thanks to Eva and "People" magazine for bringing us this story. It hits newsstands Friday and Dr. Jennifer Ashton joins us now. We know there are all different types of breast cancer, not one size fits all. This is the type that spreads medically. How is it different? I'm glad we're talking about it. Metastatic cancer happens to 20% of people, men and women diagnosed with breast cancer when you're talking about any type of metastatic cancer it spreads outside thearm site, bone, liver, lung. This type of treatment -- this type of cancer is not treatable, I mean it's treatable but it's not curable so the goals are different but these people are often feeling underheard because we talk a lot about cure but a lot are suffering and still dieing from breast cancer. Every time we do a segment about breast cancer and don't talk about this, I hear from people. It is something underreported. But one thing that is the same, no matter what type of cancer, your caregiver. Mindy talked about how -- I'm so glad. She did. That is such a critical part of caring for anyone with cancer. If you think of analogy dropping a tone in the lake and ripple effect if the stone is the diagnosis, the ripple effect is how the cancer diagnosis impacts the person, their family, their friend, their co-workers and all of those ripples need care to optimally support the patient. We know, unfortunately, there is not a cure but are there new treatments. There are more options for treatment than after, and, it's not about a cure but managing symptoms, chemotherapy, surgery to treat the symptoms so lung fluid builds up. You treat that. Biological therapy, hormonal therapy. An exciting time in cancer care but people are still dying from this disease. Her dear friend Kim fields is here with us in the next half hour. We've got to get to that your "Gma" moment because this will really make you smile.

