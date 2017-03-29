Transcript for New fallout in House investigation of alleged Russia election meddling

Now to new fallout in the Russian Republican. Even a Republican joining the calls for Devin nunes to step aside after that secret meeting on white house grounds. Our congressional correspondent Mary Bruce has more from capitol hill. Good morning, Mary. Reporter: Good morning, robin. Well, this morning the house committee investigating Russia's meddling in the election seems to have ground to a halt. Meetings canceled. Hearings postponed but the chairman men Devin nunes is standing his ground and faces a new round of questions about Russia. This morning the embattled chairman of the house intelligence committee isn't going anywhere. Why not recuse yourself from this investigation? I still don't know why. If you guys give me a reason to recuse myself I might consider it. Your critics say you're too close to the trump administration to lead this investigation. I don't know that they've actually said that. Reporter: Despite even Republican concerns, Devin nunes is defying calls to recuse himself while the white house is frustrated that questions about Russia aren't going away. If the president puts Russian salad dressing on his salad somehow that's a Russian connection. Reporter: Now they're pushing back against a report that the white house blocked former acting attorney general Sally Yates from delivering what could be damaging testimony. To suggest in any way, shape or form that we toad in the way of that is 100% false. Reporter: Nunes postponed that hearing but says it was not because of pressure from the white house but Democrats aren't buying it. In this is what a cover-up looks like. There are just too many questions about whether he is representing the white house or conducting a fair and independent investigation. Reporter: Even Republicans say it's time for nunes to reveal what he knows. To repair the damage I think he owes it to his committee members to tell them who he met with and what he saw. Reporter: But house speaker Paul Ryan, the man with the power over nunes' chairmanship is standing by him. Asked if nunes should share his source and recuse himself from the Russia investigation, the speaker answered with just three words. No and no. Reporter: This morning the white house is facing challenges on another front. The president yesterday signing an executive order to roll back president Obama's climate change record with the hopes of reviving the coal industry but this morning environmentalists are vowing to fight it. One group describing it as the single biggest attack on climate action in U.S. History, period. Mary, the president is saying that executive order is going to create jobs. Do we have any idea how many they say will be saved? Reporter: No, we don't, robin. The white house insists this action will create jobs but they won't say exactly how many. Now, those opposing environmentalists say the white house is overselling it. There are currently fewer than 75,000 remaining coal jobs in the U.S. But by comparison, there are more than 650,000 renewable energy jobs. Robin. All right, Mary, thank you.

