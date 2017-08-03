Transcript for Fallout from WikiLeaks CIA release

Brian and George we bring in Martha Raddatz. If accurate how damaging is this? Oh, it's terribly damaging and the thing that I keep thinking of is it's happening again. You have the Chelsea manning and Edward Snowden. The CIA has to be thinking what in the world do we do to stop these leaks and the terribly embarrassing things and other countries can look at this. Who is being targeted and how widespread is it. I don't think we know how wide spread or who is being targeted is. One thing you shouldn't be surprised. The CIA wants to find out how the new technology works. After San Bernardino they couldn't get into that phone so they're going to look at all kinds of devices but we just don't know who is targeted? As we heard from Brian, there's more to come. We have no idea what it is and, again, the CIA has to be thinking who is doing this? Is it a contractor? Is there a mole? This has to freak out the CIA. Also the timing of, Brian. There is that question. Certainly after the president tweeted without any proof that he was being spied on by the FBI, now this new revelation of how the CIA spies on people but, again, in this case the CIA does not spy on Americans. They're not allowed to legally.

