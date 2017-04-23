Transcript for Family of abducted Tennessee teen speaks out

First, family members of the runaway teen who wept missing with her former teacher, they're speaking out for the first time since E Liz best Thomas returned home. This, as tad Cummins is expected to face a judge in a federal courtroom tomorrow. Eva pilgrim son to story in T Tennessee. Reporter: Good morning, guys. Elizabeth reunited with her family this weekend. The family of the missing Tennessee teen speaking for the first time since being reunited. How is she doing? She's doing okay. She's healthy. She's -- glad to be back. But it's going to be a work in progress to get her back to the way we had her. Reporter: 50-year-old tad Cummins in FBI custody and facing federal charges after allegedly kidnapping Elizabeth Thomas and holding her for over a month. Her personality is there. You get a big feeling something is wrong. Reporter: Cummins expected in court Monday morning. His wife, moving ahead with plans to divorce her husband of 30 years. Have she may be able to forgive him for what he did. She does not condone his actions. Reporter: The nationwide search beginning after Cummins and Thomas disappeared March 13th from Columbia, Tennessee. Two days later, an affidavit saying they stayed in a hotel in Oklahoma City, going to a Walmart where they were caught on security camera. Before going to a super 8. Making their way to California. This is the food I gave them. Reporter: The care taker seeing an amber alert poster calling authorities. Someone showed me a picture. I was like, yeah tharkts was deft anily the guy. Reporter: He surrendered without incident. A guy who saw a picture of them that led to her being found. Reporter: What would you say that that guy? Well, he brought a family back together. He's a hero in my book. Reporter: And Cummins is facing a long list of state and federal charges. Taking a child across state lines alone carries a ten-year sentence. Thank you for your reporting this morning. So, we know, rob, in Florida, they're dealing with a

