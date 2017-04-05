Transcript for Family claims Delta threw them off overbooked flight

Now to that incident on a delta plane, a family saying they were kicked off an overbooked flight and threatened with jail because they didn't want to give up their baby's seat. ABC's gio Benitez is here with that story. Good morning, gio. Reporter: Good morning. We're hearing more and more about these stories flying home from a Hawaii trip when they say they were forced off that flight and had to buy tickets on another. I bought that seat. Reporter: This morning a California couple says they were kicked off an overbooked delta flight and threatened with jail when they wouldn't give up the seat they bought for their child. This is going to be a federal offense. And then you and your wife will be in jail and your kids will be in foster care. Reporter: Brian Schear and his family were flying home when a flight attendant asked them to give up the seat their 2-year-old was sitting in because it was overbooked and suggested the little boy sit on his parents' lap for the duration of the flight. The schears initially refused. As a mother and you have a 1-year-old and a 2-year-old it doesn't matter whether, you know, it's true or false that that just -- it put fear in me. Reporter: Schear says he purchased the ticket in the nail of his other son, mason, but when mason left the trip early, he put his 2-year-old in that seat. They scanned our tickets and let us on the plane. Reporter: Delta knew this was the plan they say but once seated airline employees asked them to give up the seat for another passenger. I told you that in the beginning you had two alternatives and now it's gone too far. What are we supposed to do? I got two infants, nowhere to stay. Should we sleep in the airport? Sir -- You should have thought about that before you overbooked that flight. I paid for that seat. So we're -- Which option did you want to take, do you want to get off the plane on your own? So, wait, what are we supposed to do once we're off the plane. That's not up to me. Reporter: Schear says he spent $2,000 to fly his family back home the next day, overnight the family telling ABC news, they don't want money from delta. They want answers. The whole idea of a customer has been somehow lost now. I just don't understand how those people can even look at us while we have our babies with us. Too bad. And delta telling ABC news this morning that the company is sorry for what this family experienced. They say they'll be talking to them to better understand what happened and come to a resolution. Wow. And we just did a story about how you shouldn't put your -- that you shouldn't carry your baby on your lap on a plane. That you put -- actually have their own seat. And a lot of airlines actually encourage families to carry babies if they're under 2 years old. They paid for the seat bottom line. I bet they'll be getting some money back. Could be wrong. We'll see. Gio, thanks very much.

