Family cooks meals for those in need in the aftermath of hurricanes Irma and Maria in St. Thomas

More
Tesroy and Maekiaphan Phillips, parents of 12, have cooked and distributed more than 3,500 meals to those in need since two hurricanes hit the island.
1:11 | 11/13/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Family cooks meals for those in need in the aftermath of hurricanes Irma and Maria in St. Thomas
Got my plane I think look element that's just. So it's Nat. Not assume much extra. To hear what it can mean. We know anyone that. And there's never let it move. My wife and we go yeah. You used to have when them. There are yet lower. Parent whose strings are don't go to pay. Meehan. Mary. Well leak hot. Hey Alex yeah. On all weighing. Here's a menu that night.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":51120111,"title":"Family cooks meals for those in need in the aftermath of hurricanes Irma and Maria in St. Thomas","duration":"1:11","description":"Tesroy and Maekiaphan Phillips, parents of 12, have cooked and distributed more than 3,500 meals to those in need since two hurricanes hit the island.","url":"/GMA/video/family-cooks-meals-aftermath-hurricanes-irma-maria-st-51120111","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.