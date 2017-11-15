Family files lawsuit after son flies off water park slide

Suzanna Jones and Ron Hayduk are suing for $2.5 million in damages, alleging their son, Jamie Jones, is still traumatized after being thrown off a slide at a California water park and landing on bare concrete.
1:08 | 11/15/17

Transcript for Family files lawsuit after son flies off water park slide

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

