Transcript for Family of Penn State fraternity brother discusses his death

Thanks very much. Joined by Tim's parents Evelyn and Jim piazza and older brother Mike. Let me say at the tart this story has hit so many of us so hard because it seems so senseless. We are just sorry, all of our condolences and prayers and I see you're wearing that wristband, Tim's friends had made, live like Tim. Never stop laughing. Is that how you remember him? Absolutely, yeah. It's who he was. Always laughing, always smiling, just the nicest guy. What do you want people to know about your son? Oh, he was great. He was an amazing guy. He was so funny, smart, the first one to be there for somebody, he was everybody's friend. Best friend. And, Jim, I know it's hard to come out on a day like this but talk about the action you're taking rate now. Your attorneys talked about filing a wrong death lawsuit against the fraternity, the university, the members. Who bears the most responsibility. I think the individuals involved clearly bear the most responsibility. If you read the time line of what happened, they set out to feed these guys lethal amounts of alcohol from the outset. There was intent right from the beginning. Sounds like alcohol poisoning. Right from the outset. They intended to bring these gentlemen to alcohol poisoning levels right from the outset so at the end of the day this was planned and orchestrated and I think they all need to be held accountable. And you can't believe as you read that time line the hours that went by, hour after hour after hour with nobody taking action and, Mike, I understand that you had actually warned Tim about joining a frat. I had advised him to just be cautious. I knew that it's something that I necessarily didn't feel that I fit in with so I was concerned that maybe he wouldn't really find his place there. So I just advised him to keep his wits about him but do what he felt comfortable with. And, Evelyn, as I said, you read through those hours that went by with people not taking action. How do you think young men, kids, you know, you assume they came to school. They're good kids. How do you think they get caught up in a situation where they can ignore something like that? I don't know. I don't know where their conscience was, where the voice in the back of their head was saying he's hurt, I got to do the right thing. I don't understand how they could be so heartless and inhumane. And we've seen this, you know, problems like this across the country, not as horrific as this but this is something about the culture in frats in universities everywhere. Yeah, well, first of all we need to have a statement be made with this -- with these criminal proceedings, secondly, we need Penn state to step up. They're one of the largest organizations in the country. They need to make significant changes and make a difference. The rest of the country is watching. We've received cards and letters from hundreds of people that we don't know asking us to stick with this. Hold people accountable and to be the advocate of change and that's what we're here to do. What should Penn state do, shut them down. I don't have all the answers but I'm certainly willing to work with Penn state. We've offered to do that of they need to put in policies and procedures that will eliminate alcohol in the fraternities. He should not be hazing at all. It's a crime. Providing alcohol to minors is a crime. They're turned a blind eye to it students now understand how serious a problem this is? I hope so. I really do. That's all I can really do is hope. Because the culture seems so deeply embedded in these frats right now. Yeah. The world is watching. I think things are going to change. People, families want things to change. We're here to be the advocate. Tim piazza is not just our son anymore but represents everyone's son andghter looking to go to college and getting involved in Greek life. What's the best way for his memory to be served. Save other people's lives. That's all we got. That's all we have at this point. Let's hope it happens. Thank you for coming this today. Thank you very much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.