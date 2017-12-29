Transcript for Family sues Alaska Airlines, contractor for escalator fall

Happy new year to you. A family suing Alaska airlines after their wheelchair-bound mother tragically fell down an escalator while they say she was supposed to be accompanied by airline personnel. We want to warn you this is disturning. Clayton Sandell is there. Good morning, Clayton. Reporter: Good morning. You're right. That is hard to watch. Bernice kekona was supposed to be taking a flight home. Up stead she took a nasty fall. Her family blaming Alaska airlines and a contractor and this morning the airline is fighting back. This is the shocking moment they say that ultimately killed her tumbling down an escalator head first. It could be somebody else's grandma, mom, sister that this could happen to who is just neglected. Reporter: In this video you can see kekona's wheelchair, it weighs several hundred pounds on top of her. Fellow travelers at the Portland international airport scramble to lift it. A call alerting her family she had been rushed to a hospital. I yelled on the phone at her whathe hell is she doing at the bottom of the escalator. Reporter: Kekona was flying from maui to Spokane connecting through Portland and Alaska airlines was required by law to escort kekona to her next flight but they claim huntleigh, usa, the contract they contract abandoned her. After being seated in her wheelchair, they walked away and Bernice became confused and pulls up to the escalator thinks she's getting on the elevator. Reporter: The fall left her bedridden in constant pain for the next three months. She died in September. They are now suing huntleigh, usa and Alaska airlines. It's not going to bring her back but someone needs to own up and take responsibility. Reporter: Alaska says we're heartbroken by this tragic and disturbing incident saying it appears Ms. Kekona declined ongoing continues in the terminal and decided to proceed on her own to her connecting flight and when her family booked the reservation they did not check boxes indicating she had any impairments like trouble seeing or hearing. I just hope that, you know, we get justice for my grandma. Reporter: As for that contractor huntleigh, usa, the CEO told me overnight they are investigating the facts of the case along with their lawyers. Dan, Paula. That video is tough. Clayton Sandell, thank you very much.

