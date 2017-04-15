Family of ex-teacher accused of kidnapping student speaks out The wife and daughters of Tad Cummins, suspected of kidnapping 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas, ask Cummins to come home in an exclusive interview with ABC News.

Family of missing Tennessee teen files legal petition against alleged kidnapper The family of Elizabeth Thomas filed a petition against former teacher Tad Cummins in hopes of questioning anyone with information about the time leading up to the pair's disappearance.