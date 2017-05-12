Fast-moving fire threatens parts of California

More
ABC News chief meteorologist Ginger Zee tracks the latest forecast for Southern California as firefighters there battle the fire.
0:51 | 12/05/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Fast-moving fire threatens parts of California

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":51583344,"title":"Fast-moving fire threatens parts of California","duration":"0:51","description":"ABC News chief meteorologist Ginger Zee tracks the latest forecast for Southern California as firefighters there battle the fire. ","url":"/GMA/video/fast-moving-fire-threatens-parts-california-51583344","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.