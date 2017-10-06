Transcript for Father's Day gift ideas

??? FAA's day is sneaking up us. If you're scrambling for a gift don't sweat it. Lifetime editor Genevieve Shaw brown is here with three ideas. I'm intoxicated by these smells. All you have to do is go to gold bely, online one-stop shop from the best restaurants all over the country. Bagels and lox from New York. Doughnuts from doughnut planet. Key lime pie from key west. You get the idea. Ron is already put dibs on this. What about the dad who is so busy but he never takes time for himself. So, if dad lost his mojo we'll help him get it back. Shortcut. Available in New York, L.A. And Miami. You download the app. A barber will come to dad no matter where it is 8:00 A.M. Through midnight on the ball fields, at the office or at home. The fashion conscious dad. Lots of those out there in when you think of matching outfits, you think of moms and daughters. Why should we have all the fun. Matching swimsuits more dads and boys. Tom & teddy. Adorable from the most massive event, free shipping if you order by Monday. Genevieve Shaw brown helping all of us. Here you go. Can you have it. Thank you. Coming up in "Pop news," another great gift idea if

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.