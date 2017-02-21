Transcript for FBI investigates alleged bomb threats at Jewish community centers

Now to a scare at jewish community centers all across the country. The FBI is investigating a series of bomb threats and ABC's senior justice correspondent Pierre Thomas has more on that. Good morning, Pierre. Reporter: Good morning, robin. There's been a wave of anti-semitisming sitting jewish community center, 11 bomb threats yesterday alone, more than 54 jewish centers have been targeted in 27 states since the beginning of the year and while no bombs have been found the FBI is investigating these threatening calls as possible civil rights violations, potential hate crimes. Pierre, many are hoping that the administration, this administration would take a more forceful approach in addressing these incidents of racism and anti-semitism. What are we hearing from the white house? Reporter: Last night white house press secretary Sean spicer released a statement saying that the president believes such actions are, quote, unacceptable and that, quote, hatred and hate motivated violation of any kind in this country has no place. The president's daughter, ivanka, who is jewish also released a tweet last night saying America is a nation built on the religious principle of tolerance. We must protect our houses of worship and religious center, robin. All right, Pierre, thank you.

