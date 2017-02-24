Transcript for FBI investigates Kansas City triple shooting as hate crime

and move on to Kansas City where the FBI is investigating a fatal shooting at a sports bar. The suspected killer was captured in another town after he told a bartender he shot two Middle Eastern men. Linzie Janis is tracking the case. Good morning. Reporter: One eyewitness reportedly heard the suspect yell get out of my country before opening fire in the packed where where fans had gathered to watch a college basketball game. This morning 51-year-old Adam Purinton is accused of murdering a man in cold blood and injuring two others. It took place inside a busy Kansas sports bar Wednesday at around 7:15 P.M. I've got two down with gunshot wounds to the chest. A third with a wound to the hip. Reporter: The suspect traveling 80 miles to an Applebee's in Clinton, Missouri. Now we're being advise the suspect's name is Adam, and he is a white male wearing a white shirt with military medals. Reporter: Police say a bartender at the restaurant called them after Purinton allegedly told him he had shot two Middle Eastern men and needed a place to hide out. The FBI now investigating whether this is a hate crime. Our role in this investigation is to work jointly with law enforcement to determine if an individual's civil rights were violated. The two men were not middle Eastern but of Indian descent. Srinivas kuchibhotla died of his injuries and another, alok madasani is in the hospital with injuries. It went through my hand and chest here. Reporter: Purinton is a Navy vet. He has not yet entered a plea. Guys. Oh, wow. That story. And now we're going to go

