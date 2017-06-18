Transcript for FBI searches condo of missing newlywed lost at sea

First, we turn to the case of a mother lost at sea. She was on a boating tripper in the Bahamas. Now the FBI is sejing the home of the couple and their 9-month-old baby. . Reporter: The morning, what happened to missing mom Isabella Heldman intensifying. Her husband, Lewis Bennett, a possible suspect. The FBI spending hours searching the home. Maybe this will bring closure to what happened to her. Heldman and Bennett were on a family trip when the coast guard received a distress signal, early in the morning of may 15th. The initial report was that the vessel struck an unknown submerged object and began taking on water. Reporter: Rescuers discovering Bennett in a life raft. He told investigators he woke up when the boat hit something and his wife was nowhere to be found. My best friend went missing. We have yet to receive any answers. Reporter: Helman's friends launching a Facebook page. One friend tells of a fight before the trip. She was set on no, I'm not moving. She was he was upset about her Noll not wanting to go with her. They must have information that would suggest maybe some foul play going on. Reporter: Bennett stating his innocence, stating I understand why they have ton vest gate. That is fair enough. I have nothing to hide. The family is destroyed. Extremely hurt. Reporter: For "Good morning America," Linzie Janis, ABC news, New York. And we do want to say ABC news reached out to Lewis Bennett for comment on this story. We have not heard back.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.