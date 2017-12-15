Transcript for FCC votes to repeal net neutrality rules

Now to that major net neutrality decision that could affect anyone using the internet. The FCC voting to overturn the rules at a dramatic hearing so what does it mean for you? Our chief business correspondent Rebecca Jarvis, please break it down for us. This is a really important one, good morning, robin. The fundamental idea behind that neutrality is that no matter what website you're looking at, your internet speed should be the same and the internet providers like Verizon and AT&T and Comcast, they shouldn't be able to cut special deals to block or slow down which websites you see so you see this here. Imagine these cars represent the websites. In order to reach you they have to travel down the highway, which represents the internet. Under net neutrality the same speed limit applies to everyone. No special lanes, the rules are equal across the board but take away that neutrality and internet service providers can charge to make sites move faster. You see that toll lane there, that's them charging to make some sites move faster. That fast lane. Those that don't or can't pay might be forced to slow down and consumers could see slower service or none at all on those websites that have been forced to slow down. Very effective to help us understand. Now help us understand this. What does this mean for consumers? Could this possibly mean higher bills. It could, robin. Here's a few ways consumers could feel this. If they are forced to pay additional fees they might pass that on to consumers so your Netflix bill goes up or a chance the internet providers of the world could charge you more so, for example, there are some places without net neutrality, some countries that don't have it and the providers there are charging consumers extra fees and separately for every one of their services so e-mail costs an additional fee, music does, video and social media. It costs extra. Yes. That's one of the dangers. Is this guaranteed to go through? We're seeing lawsuits against the move. There are a number that have come up, a number of states and websites and service providers of the internet, already saying this might be an issue going forward and that there are some lawsuits that are coming up. Also, I should add this repeal while it's happened is going to take a while to actually have an impact on consumers. Any idea how long? I think the web -- that the number one thing right now are these lawsuits and whether or not these lawsuits go through, I should also add a number of the internet service providers have said that for now their service remains the same with customers. Thank you, Rebecca. Thank you, Rebecca.

