Transcript for FDA endorses groundbreaking cancer treatment

A happier story, what could be a major breakthrough in the fight against cancer. A new technique was endorsed to use a patient's own genes to battle the disease and Jen Ashton is here. There is a lot of hope here. This is personalized targeted therapy that basically genetically engineers part of a patient's blood cells, then readministers them to that patient so they can target and destroy the malignant cells in kind of a Trojan horse type of method without hurting healthy cells generating a lot of excitement. Where it's been tried it's shown positive -- It's studied in all types of cancer but shows most promise in liquid cancers like leukemia. The estimates are very expensive. Could be $300,000 a year and we have to look at short term and lo long-term side effects. Pretty severe side effects. There can be and the take home message for this or any innovative cell therapy, you should ask about select cancer centers. This they're usually the few centers giving it and people can go to clinicaltrials.gov. Every clinical trial in the United States has to be listed on that site. Almost certain the fda will approve it. It looks that way. We'll see. Dr. Ashton, thanks very much.

