-
Now Playing: Leukemia Cure? Possible Major Medical Breakthrough
-
Now Playing: Girl Shaves Head to Support Cousin With Cancer
-
Now Playing: Police find remains of 1 of 4 missing Pennsylvania men
-
Now Playing: FDA endorses groundbreaking cancer treatment
-
Now Playing: Newly released video shows fatal attack on U.S. tourist in Greece
-
Now Playing: Storms bring flooding, hail to Midwest and Northeast
-
Now Playing: Senate Republicans to roll out new version of health care bill
-
Now Playing: White House reacts to Donald Trump Jr.'s Russia emails
-
Now Playing: Trump arrives in Paris as Russia controversy looms
-
Now Playing: Big Sean performs a special medley of 'Mercy' live in Central Park
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: President Trump's lawyer says Trump Jr.'s campaign meeting was 'not illegal'
-
Now Playing: Clint Eastwood casts real-life heroes in new film
-
Now Playing: Inside Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich's wedding
-
Now Playing: Trish McEvoy's tips to make over your makeup bag
-
Now Playing: Texting terms you should know 'IRL'
-
Now Playing: Indira Varma says fans can expect 'more blood' from final 'Game of Thrones' season
-
Now Playing: 'War of the Planet of the Apes' star Andy Serkis teaches Sara Haines a pretty slick dance move
-
Now Playing: Celebrity trainer Shaun T shares his top tips for getting the best abs
-
Now Playing: Mom warns parents about the potential dangers of trampolines
-
Now Playing: Apple testing 3-D face scan technology for smartphones: Report