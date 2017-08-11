Transcript for Filmmaker's commercial for girlfriend's used car goes viral

Back now with the used car commercial millions are watching. A California writer and director getting creative to sell his girlfriend's 21-year-old Honda. ABC's Nick watt is in L.A. With the story behind it. Nick, this is a great commercial. Reporter: It certainly is. Good morning, Michael. But, listen, imagine one of those very cool legit luxury car commercials, beautiful people, moody shot scenes, a dulcet voiceover suggesting you're so unique you have to buy this car. Now watch the commercial that max made Foss R for his girlfriend's 1996 Honda accord. This is to the a car. This is you. Reporter: This is legit 4 million plus YouTube hits. You don't need things. You're happy with who you are. You don't care about money. You have everything you ever wanted. You don't do it for appearances. You do it because it works. I thought it would be hilarious to make a high-end car commercial for a really junk? Car and she had just the car. Reporter: Bluebook value, $1432. We had the Ebay bid up to $150,000. Reporter: Then Ebay shut it down telling us due to concerns about illegitimate bidding, now back up and running. In America we sell nearly 40 million used cars every year. How do you get the best price? Well, that is where Karl from Kelley from blue book comes in. Top three tips. Know it's value. You don't want to find out later you gave it away. Reporter: This is my dirty Chevy pickup. Windows are key. You look out and it's this clean unobstructed view, it can psychologically make the car feel newer. Reporter: Inside. You're seeing a child's seat and litter. You know, all you're thinking about is I'm getting somebody else's car. Reporter: Number three treat the pictures like a dating app profile pic. Make it look beautiful and the other Chevy Colorados on the list are the uglier people. Reporter: Dirty harsh light. Other cars in shot, bad. A pic and his tips could get you 5% price bump for me. Nearly 1500 bucks. Back to that spoof commercial, since he made it max and his girlfriend got engaged. I don't know if it made her fall deeply in love with me but the process definitely tested our strength. Introducing a used 1996 Honda accord. The car for people who have life figured out and just need a way to get somewhere. Luxury is a state of mind. No the auction closes Sunday night. Current top bid, 4300 bucks. Why would you pay over the odds? At the end of the day after its 15 minutes of fame this is an old jalopy with 141,000 miles. I don't get it. Hey, a jalopy. That's a state of mind. Exactly. But great job. He sold it very well, I got to give him credit for that. Nick, thank you very much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.