Transcript for Firefighter dies while battling California wildfire

Out west, the battle is on against that massive and deadly wildfire, the Thomas fire claiming the life of a firefighter. As it grows it is now California's fourth largest fire ever scorching 240,000 acres. ABC's Matt Gutman is near the front lines for us, good morning, Matt. Reporter: Good morning, robin. This fire has been surging over the past 24 hours jumping over containment lines fueled by wind and single-digit humidity. What's going on here, this forest as been burning and the firefighters have cut what you see here, a bulldozer line, waiting to make sure it doesn't leap over this line and engulf this house. 8300 firefighters still fighting this gargantuan fire, the Thomas fire, and the fire has proven deadly once again. A firefighter killed in the line of duty just yesterday. He is survived by a pregnant wife and a very young daughter. Many of the firefighters expect to be here until after the new year. You know, we've spent over a week on this fire now. We've driven almost around most of the perimeter. It is enormous. Stretching from where I am right now nevarly 50 miles way to the outskirts of Santa Barbara, roughly less than half the size of the state of Rhode Island and how many people affected, I think you can tell how smoky the air is behind me. Hundreds of thousands affected by smoke advisories, 95,000 people are still under mandatory evacuation orders and many of the schools in this area closed last week and they will remain closed until after the new year. Robin. That's understandable. Matt, thank you very much. We're all thinking of that firefighter's family.

