Transcript for Florida declares state of emergency before white nationalist's speech

that state of emergency declared in Florida ahead of a speech by Richard Spencer, Victor Oquendo is in Gainesville with more. Good morning, Victor. Reporter: Good morning, Michael. The university of Florida already taking a number of precautions. They'll be setting up these steel barricades throughout the day. There's an increased police presence in and around campus. They want to make sure what happened in charlottesville doesn't happen here in Gainesville. This morning the university of Florida isn't taking any chances preparing for a speech by white supremacist -- nationalist. The National Guard was activated hoping to avoid scenes like these. We're ready and prepared and we'll ensure that you are afforded your constitutional rights but that it's done in a safe and secure manner. Hail, trump. Hail our people. Hail, victory. Reporter: Spencer the founder of the alt-right movement after this video went viral hailing trump with Nazi salutes. I'm trying to normalize racism as you call it, absolutely. Trying to Normal "Our own house" ideals of the alt-right. I don't want it to be a fringe move but want it to be a dominant movement. Reporter: He was set to speak at a unite the right rally at the university university of Virginia. That ended in violent clashes between protesters. One woman killed when a man drove a car into a group of protesters. After that, UF denied a request for him to speak citing imminent threats but the school's president last week said he was shocked to learn that UF is required by law to allow Mr. Spencer to speak his racist views on our campus. And UF will be footing the bill for all the added security. Some $500,000. This is the Phillips center where he will speak. He's clearly not welcome here but did send out this tweet saying breaking hurricane Ricardo expected to hit Gainesville on Thursday.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.