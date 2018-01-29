Transcript for Flu fears spike ahead of Super Bowl in Minnesota

All right, tommings thank you. New concerns about the deadly flu epidemic. This is the worst flu season since 2009, when the swine flu spread. At least 37 children have died and nearly 12,000 people have been admitted to the hospital. This is a look at the latest flu activity map from the CDC showing just how widespread this is. Adrienne Bankert is here. Adrienne, there is new concern about how this could impact the super bowl this weekend. It's not fair, it's not right, right, Michael? The red indicates the states with the highest flu activity. Up 39 now. More than the 32 from the previous week. Minnesota now one of the new states that just turned red. We're less than a week away from the super bowl, as this morning, Minnesota sees a spike in doctor's visits and the highest number of people testing positive for flu so far this season. As fans pack the streets, staff and volunteers are on defense. Disinfecting anything hands on, like exhibits and the virtual reality equipment multiple times a day to try to keep sickness from spreading. They've been wiping everything down. Sanitizing it before the kids use it. Reporter: This, as organizers say more than 1 million people will attend the game, with the chance that some might carry the deadly ly H 3 N 2 virus. People are being ushlged to get a flu vaccine before heading to town. Officials innen Minnesota are not the only once concerned. 37 children have died from the flu this season. Expertss estimate the actual number of pediatric deaths is higher. It's prompted school closings across the country. Kids September home. While staff disinfect classrooms. Besides saying prayers, churches are responding to the health department here in New York. The catholic diocese has issued a stop to shaking hands and sharing wine in Buffalo churches. When you look at the map, Montana, Maine, Delaware, they're green. They have low flu activity. How did they get so lucky? We don't know. We were talking to Dr. William Schaffner at Vanderbilt. He says the flu doesn't do the same thing in every state at the same time. Some states start early. Others abate. Others like his home state of Tennessee start very, very early and still goes strong. The flu does whatever it wants. No one can figure out why. Okay. Give me the pound. I go with the elbow. Thank you, guys.

