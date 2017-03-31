Flynn offers to testify before Senate in exchange for immunity: Official

More
Trump's former national security adviser, Gen. Michael Flynn, has offered to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee in exchange for immunity, a congressional official told ABC News.
2:37 | 03/31/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Flynn offers to testify before Senate in exchange for immunity: Official

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46486155,"title":"Flynn offers to testify before Senate in exchange for immunity: Official","duration":"2:37","description":"Trump's former national security adviser, Gen. Michael Flynn, has offered to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee in exchange for immunity, a congressional official told ABC News.","url":"/GMA/video/flynn-offers-testify-senate-exchange-immunity-official-46486155","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.