Transcript for Ex-football player suspected of killing wife

First, the former pro football player who is a suspect in his wife's murder. Anthony Mcclanahan is a suspect in his wife's murder. Marci Gonzalez joins was the latest the. Reporter: Good morning. He played professional football in Canada, as well. Police are now not saying what day think led to the violent death of the the young woman he just married in January. Saying the investigation is focused O him. This morning, police say former professional football player Anthony Darnell Mcclanahan, once signed to the Dallas cowboys -- There's my baby. Reporter: Is now the prime suspect in his wife's death. I wanted people know what an amazing woman she was. Reporter: Police were called to this condo early Thursday morning by neighbors reporting noise from one of the units. We heard moving chairs or furniture above us. Reporter: Authorities sound Keri mcclan man who went by K.C., on the Beth bed with wounds to her throat. Her husband is not in kisdy on a kidnapping charge involving a son there a previous relationship. Initial reaction. Shock, disbelief, you know, we, um, as family, mourned her loss. I want justice for my sister. Reporter: And police say the county attorney will ve view the case for possible charges in Keri Mcclanahan's death this week. Dan and Diane? A sad story. Marci, thank you very much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.