Transcript for Ford under pressure to recall over 1.3 million cars

From politics to those new concerns about Ford explorers. The center for auto safety demanding a recall over fears of carbon monoxide leaks that could affect 1.3 million vehicles. ABC's Diane Macedo is here with those details. Good morning, Diane. Reporter: Robin, good morning. So this all started with thousands of police Ford explorers getting pulled off the road because of carbon monoxide concerns. Now, Ford says the issue there wasn't really with the cars and that civilian models are fine. But the center for auto safety says given how potentially dangerous this could be Ford needs to issue a recall. This morning Ford is under pressure to recall over 1.3 Ford explorers. Amid a federal investigation into reports of potentially deadly carbon monoxide leaks, the carmaker has offered a free service to reduce the potential for exhaust risks. But Ford says it's only doing this to create peace of mind and that its own investigation found the cars are safe. Now the automotive giant is getting calls from the center for auto safety to do more. The consumer safety organization is urging Ford to issue a full recall for all explorerers made between 2011 and 2017 writing in a statement, with something this potentially dangerous, the responsible step is a full recall. And if cord will not do it, nhtsa should step in. What our larger concern is they put out a repair program as opposed to a recall. Carbon monoxide can kill people. Kills almost 400 -- over 400 people a year in the united States. Reporter: Across the country a version of the tuv created for police departments has Ben taken off the road by the thousands? We need to remove these vehicles. From service immediately. Reporter: Officer involved crashes like this one are blamed on exposure to the colorless, odorless gas. I began to get a severe headache and began to feel nauseous. Reporter: Watch as he plows over the median crossing multiple lanes crashing into a tree. Over the summer Austin pulled its fleet of nearly 600 modified explorers after 60 officers filed official complaints about fumes in their vehicles. I almost hit a bus. It scared the Out of me. Reporter: Now, Ford says the issue with those police vehicles were modifications that the police departments made to those vehicles. As for the modifications Ford is offering they say they will reduce the risk of a potential carbon monoxide leak but say they are not necessary.

