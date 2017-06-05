French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron's campaign targeted by hackers

More
Thousands of emails and documents are released before voters head to the polls Sunday.
1:25 | 05/06/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron's campaign targeted by hackers

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47245043,"title":"French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron's campaign targeted by hackers","duration":"1:25","description":"Thousands of emails and documents are released before voters head to the polls Sunday.","url":"/GMA/video/french-presidential-candidate-emmanuel-macrons-campaign-targeted-hackers-47245043","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.