Transcript for The story of ABC News legend Tony Hirashiki

And finally here tonight, the story of an ABC news legend and a friend to many of us here. You obably don't know his name because he worked behind the camera. In fact, he worked the actual camera, making his mark on the battlefields of Vietnam. Here's ABC's juju Chang. This is the story of the Vietnam war. Reporter: Dispatches from combat Zones. Courtesy of talented photojournalists who were risking their lives. One of the best, now stepping out from behind the camera. In his memoir, as we call him, Tony hirashiki, describes nearly the ten years, he spent covering the war in Vietnam. He was there when Roger Peterson was shot in front of his very eyes. I threw my camera and started tomething, but I just was sobbing and crying. Reporter: He braved the dangers alongside the best and the brightest ABC had to offer like Sam Donaldson, Peter Jennings, and this rookie. This is near south Vietnam. Reporter: For three decades, through his viewfinder, he captured a first draft of televised American history. He retired a few years back, but this generation of anchors like Bob woodruff and David Muir will always remember him fondly. Do you remember any of those early stand-ups? One time I remember just ten minutes before -- no. All right, the show started, and you came -- make sure I don't make a mistake. I came to you in the show and was already on the air. Yeah. Nothing's changed. Well, thank you for having patience for all of us, all these years. You are one of my correspondents too. And I'm proud of that. I'm proud of that, Tony. Thank you. Great man. Thank you for watching tonight. I'll see you tomorrow morning on "Gma." Tom is back here tomorrow. Again, thanks for watching. Good night.good night.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.