Transcript for Frozen rivers create ice jams across Northeast

First, the snow, ice, and cold, moving through so much of the country right now. Ice jams are causing major problems. Flooding some towns. Erielle reshef startses out in Kent, Connecticut. Reporter: If you walk with me, see that the massive ice jam starts 20 feet from the roadway. Residents say this ice was packed aum the way up to the bridge. From our camera on the bridge you see the ice jam stretches as far as the eye can see. Wint eer's wrath wreaking havoc. Overnight, cars spinning out of control in South Dakota. And a treacherous commute in Kansas City. As the new snowstorm takes aim. Dumping more than half a foot on the midwest. In the northeast, towns flooded. As froenz rivers melt. Leaving massive clusters of ice. So called ice jams building up. Schools submerged. Roadways frozen in place. Check out this stunning aerial footage in Swanton, Vermont. Wide spread flooding bringing the town the a stand still. Shock. I have never seen the water that T high. And in Maine, the river flooding win many outs. Elderly residents in athol, Massachusetts, evacuated. The ice had risen to the level of the rear driveway on three of the buildings. Reporter: This time-lapsed video. In southbury, Connecticut, massive chunks left scattered. Look how thick they are. That's something else. Reporter: And we can actually hear this ice jam crackling and popping like a firework next to us. Probably because the massive chunks of ice are refreezing in these single-digit temperatures. Residents here say they have only seen ice jams like this three times in 20 years. The January thaw led to the ice jams. Ginger, temperatures are

