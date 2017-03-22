Transcript for Fugitive ex-teacher researched 'teen marriage,' police say

Now to that manhunt for former teacher accused of kidnapping a 15-year-old girl. We're learning more about what he was searching for online before the disappearance and Eva pilgrim is in Tennessee with more. Good morning, Eva. Reporter: Good morning, Michael. Elizabeth Thomas' family is giving us insight saying she was bumlied in school after her former teacher was suspended saying she felt isolated. Shunned and was keeping to herself. Reporter: This picture of a Tennessee teacher and the student he's accused of kidnapping. Everything we learn does nothing to calm our fears. Reporter: After tad Cummins was suspended from school accused of having an inappropriate relationship with 15-year-old elisabezabeth Thomas the man began researching teen marriage online specifically the age of consent. Authorities say he was also looking to see if certain features on his Nissan rogue could be used by law enforcement to track him and if his SUV was good for camping. Sources telling ABC news that Cummins even watched a TV show about living off the grid. Thomas was last seen getting dropped off at a restaurant earlier that morning before she left her saying Elizabeth woke her up with a message. She said if I'm not back by 6:00, you need to come find me or call the cops. Reporter: That was nine days ago. The last clue of the pair's location a cell phone ping the day they vanished across state lines in Decatur, Alabama. Felt like it was my fault. I felt like maybe if I would have done something to bring her back to us, we have a family that needs her and you have a family that needs you and we just cannot handle a day without her anymore. It's really hard. Reporter: What's so frustrating for law enforcement is they haven't had a single credible sighting of the pair and say they have no clue where they may this morning.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.