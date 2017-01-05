Transcript for Fyre Festival attendee compares experience to the 'Hunger Games'

We are joined by Brett linkletter who headed down to the Bahamas for that. Thanks for joining us. We see you're on the beach in Miami. Tell us what hooked you to go down to the Bahamas in the first place? It was back in December, I get a call from my buddy. He goes, Brett, give me five minutes of your undivided attention. He says I found this new festival in the Bahamas. It's going to be a luxury experience with blink 182, abeing goes and a ton of great performers. And it's going to be the next coolest thing and guess what, it's only 500 bucks. I was like, dude, this looks like a total scam. I don't know. We looked into it a little bit more and looked like a real legit thing and bought tickets on the spot. What did you find? Well, in Miami airport before we got there, we were told that the villas and basically the festival wasn't set up yet. They took us to this halfway location, kind of like a makeshift bar set up on the beach and I guess because the festival wasn't ready yet, they were just serving drinks to everyone on this random beach which we were almost excited about, right. Landing in the Bahamas and now all you can get and thought it would be a cool thing. What we thought was cool got really bad really fast. The drinks were at room temperature. There was absolutely no food. People had been there the entire day drunk, kind of crazy at this point and starving. When did you realize this wasn't going to be a concert? We good to the festival location. It was 10:00. Right when we got there we realized this was not going to be a real thing and found out every band canceled that night and found out that they were not going to have enough tents to supply it for the entire festival so I know everyone keeps saying online and the internet kind of crazy but it was literally like the hunger games. People were sprinting trying to find a place to sleep. Kind of a high class hunger games but I guess you should have followed your first instinct, $500 was too good to be true. The day belief my parents called and said we've heard pretty weird rumors about this festival. Are you sure you want to go. Mom, come on, absolutely, I'm going to go to this thing. It is way too cool. Mother's intuition but it was pretty insane. So they're now offering full -- they're saying they're offering full refunds. Is that good enough for you? Yeah, I mean end of the day like it was an insane experience. Glad everyone got home safe and sound. End of the day it was kind of a crazy fun experience, you know, I mean, whatever and I'm planning on going next year if it happens. You're going to go next year? I would like to go next year. Thanks for joining us this morning. Despite everything I would still do it. Okay. Take care. Yep. But they better not have room temperature drinks next year. Better have ice. Icemaker ready. Yeah. Coming up, "Gma investigates"

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.