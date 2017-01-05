Transcript for Fyre Festival co-founder speaks out: Took a 'big risk' and failed

We're going to turn to that trouble for the fyre music festival hit by a class action lawsuit by concertgoers. And gio Benitez has details. Good morning, gio. Reporter: Hey, George, good morning to you. Those concertgoers coming to Miami all weekend long. The event's co-founder ja rule says it's not his fault but he's deeply sorry. It was billed as a lavish one of a kind music festival for an elite millennial crowd with weekend ticket packages running from 1500 to $12,000. But this morning the organizers of the failed fire festival are feeling the heat. We had no electricity, there was no showers. There was no bathrooms, no like running water. The actual experience exceeds all expectations. Reporter: The expectation luxurious accommodations, the reality, more like a disaster relief campsite. A secluded private island getaway? Nope. Just minutes away from a sandals resort gourmet meals provided by Steven star, exchange for these plain cheese sandwiches after the chef backed out. One attendee posting this is how fyre festival hams luggage drop it out of a shipping container at night. The exact opposite of everything we were promised. Reporter: Rapper ja rule and entrepreneur Billy Mcfarland co-founded it charging thousands of dollars. A big storm came through and busted our water system and affected half of the housing tents. Reporter: But warning signs reportedly coming weeks earlier. One of the festival's purchases telling "New York" magazine when she arrived six weeks ago festival vendors weren't in place, no stage had been rented. Transportation had not been arranged. ??? Say it ain't so I will not go ??? Reporter: Blink 182 pulling out of the event, a mere day before the start tweeting we're not confident we would have what we need to give you the quality of performances we always give our fans. Celebs like supermodel Bella hadid hired to appear in this promotional video and Kendall Jenner paid to promote fire on Instagram and hadid posting Sunday even though this was not my project whatsoever, I feel so sorry and badly because this is something I couldn't stand by. Even getting off the island was a nightmare. We're going to have to deplane everybody. Reporter: Passengers stuck at the international airport without food or water locked in for more than ten hours. In we took a big jump here and a big risk and it failed. Reporter: Memes like these trying to encapsulate the experience, another writing found the masterminds behind the fire festival. And you know what's not a joke, mark geragos, the celebrity attorney has filinged a class action lawsuit against the fire festival seeking damages in excess of $100 million meanwhile, we're told concertgoers will get a refund and a free ticket to next year's event. Yeah, they're going to try this all over again on a U.S. Beach, George. Thanks, gio. We are joined by Brett linkletter who headed down to the Bahamas for that. Thanks for joining us. We see you're on the beach in Miami. Tell us what hooked you to go down to the Bahamas in the first place? It was back in December, I get a call from my buddy. He goes, Brett, give me five minutes of your undivided attention. He says I found this new festival in the Bahamas. It's going to be a luxury experience with blink 182, abeing goes and a ton of great performers. And it's going to be the next coolest thing and guess what, it's only 500 bucks. I was like, dude, this looks like a total scam. I don't know. We looked into it a little bit more and looked like a real legit thing and bought tickets on the spot. What did you find? Well, in Miami airport before we got there, we were told that the villas and basically the festival wasn't set up yet. They took us to this halfway location, kind of like a makeshift bar set up on the beach and I guess because the festival wasn't ready yet, they were just serving drinks to everyone on this random beach which we were almost excited about, right. Landing in the Bahamas and now all you can get and thought it would be a cool thing. What we thought was cool got really bad really fast. The drinks were at room temperature. There was absolutely no food. People had been there the entire day drunk, kind of crazy at this point and starving. When did you realize this wasn't going to be a concert? We good to the festival location. It was 10:00. Right when we got there we realized this was not going to be a real thing and found out every band canceled that night and found out that they were not going to have enough tents to supply it for the entire festival so I know everyone keeps saying online and the internet kind of crazy but it was literally like the hunger games. People were sprinting trying to find a place to sleep. Kind of a high class hunger games but I guess you should have followed your first instinct, $500 was too good to be true. The day belief my parents called and said we've heard pretty weird rumors about this festival. Are you sure you want to go. Mom, come on, absolutely, I'm going to go to this thing. It is way too cool. Mother's intuition but it was pretty insane. So they're now offering full -- they're saying they're offering full refunds. Is that good enough for you? Yeah, I mean end of the day like it was an insane experience. Glad everyone got home safe and sound. End of the day it was kind of a crazy fun experience, you know, I mean, whatever and I'm planning on going next year if it happens. You're going to go next year? I would like to go next year. Thanks for joining us this morning. Despite everything I would still do it. Okay. Take care. Yep. But they better not have room temperature drinks next year. Better have ice. 