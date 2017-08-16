'Game of Thrones' spurs interest in huskies

More
The show's star, Peter Dinklage, took to social media to issue a plea to fans buying or adopting huskies after seeing the show's "direwolves," saying that shelters are reporting many of the huskies are later abandoned.
3:20 | 08/16/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 'Game of Thrones' spurs interest in huskies

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":49245659,"title":"'Game of Thrones' spurs interest in huskies","duration":"3:20","description":"The show's star, Peter Dinklage, took to social media to issue a plea to fans buying or adopting huskies after seeing the show's \"direwolves,\" saying that shelters are reporting many of the huskies are later abandoned.","url":"/GMA/video/game-thrones-spurs-interest-huskies-49245659","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.