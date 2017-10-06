Transcript for George and Amal Clooney settling into their new role as parents

One of the world's most glamorous and famous couples now on diaper duty. They're adjusting to becoming parents of twins and getting high marks from the grandparents and Marci Gonzalez joins us from our L.A. Bureau with more. Good morning to you, Marci. Reporter: Hi, Paula and Dan. Yeah, in typical grandparent fashion they are gushing, not just about the babies but about how great George and Amal are shaping up to be at this parenting thing. From Hollywood's most eligible bachelor to doting husband and now George Clooney is settling into a new role. Father of twins. Clooney and wife Amal welcomed Ella and Alexander Tuesday morning in the uk. Amal's mother giving a first glimpse into how things are going in an interview with "People" magazine. It's as if in her words they have been parents this entire time. Immediately taking to it and seem to be doing well. Reporter: The couple, though, put it differently, saying in a statement soon after the births, George is sedated and should recover in a few days. A fitting joke about the 56-year-old first time dad who in 1996 interview said this day may never come. I don't have any biological clock ticking. I don't have any interest in having children at all. Reporter: Now celebrity friends are celebrating his change of heart. Congratulations. He doesn't need -- he'll figure it out. He'll be a great father. Reporter: He's going to need some sleeping pills. Reporter: Keeping their parents up all night while keeping the world in suspense, but while there are no photos yet of the twins, we are getting some hints. George's mother saying that she felt like the boy Alexander has George's nose and his cute little profile. And George's dad says that the babies are stunning and absolutely beautiful. Shocking. Right, guys? Yes. I was so surprised to hear that, Marci. Good DNA, 56-year-old first-time dad good for him. Hope that sedation wears off soon. Younger than Mick jagger.

