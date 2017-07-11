Transcript for George Clooney says he will take a step back from acting

morning to you and we begin with this. We may not have the pleasure of seeing George Clooney very much on the big screen, in fact, ever again. Yeah, we've seen plenty of George this year between the birth of his kids and his latest directing job on the film "Suburbicon" but where we have not seen George is playing the leading man in over a year. And that is by design. George telling "The Sunday times," quote, look, I'm not the guy that gets the girl anymore. I'm first of all, George, that's just not true. Okay. I love that you're so modest but that's just not true but George says he's very comfortable being behind the camera and goes on to say that acting used to be how he paid the bills. Well, as we all know, after the billion dollar sale of his tequila company he's not really worrying about paying the bills anymore. So we'll take you, George, wherever we can get you. I bet you we'll see him again. I hope so. He said he's very happy -- he seems very happy in his life with his wife and his babies. He is singing a different tune. All right, also in "Pop news" this morning, interesting story in "The Wall Street journal" as I was perusing this morning, George. As you often do. As I often do. A story about a new Thanksgiving trend, I'm wondering what you guys think about it. They're calling it the early bird special. Seems many Americans have chosen to celebrate Thanksgiving earlier in the month. You guys do that? I see a lot of people saying yes. I actually think -- This Sunday? Why? That's the time everybody could get -- That's the thing. Thank you. Exhibit a. Yes. She is not a plant. According to this recent study this is happening more and more, in fact, "The journal" says shifting it from the fourth Thursday of the month comes with a lot of benefits like less traffic, cheaper travel. Less competition for days off at work and sometimes the ability for more family members to all be there. Not to mention you can actually find everything you need in the grocery store without it looking like a fire sale the day before Thanksgiving if you wait like some of us do. So interesting trend and we're looking into following up on that. Thank you. A trendsetter right here. Yes, yes. And then finally in "Pop news" this morning, lin-manuel Miranda finally took his son Sebastian to see "Hamilton" for the first time over the weekend. At least the first act of "Hamilton" and posted that picture that you're looking at of the little guy who turns 3 on Friday. And apparently Sebastian had a lot of commentary for his dad. Miranda tweeting out Sebastian was very worried the stairs would not come down during the opening number. Very concerned for the actors. He also rightly pointed out to the whole crowd he screamed out he's got a sword. When he first came on stage and the favorite were the scary parts, the fighting and kissing scenes. That's scary. So all in all very positive review and just wondering how he was able to score the tickets. Good question. Still hard to get. Absolutely. But worth it. Everybody, that is "Pop news." Wonderful! All right.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.