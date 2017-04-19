Transcript for Georgia congressional race heads to runoff

The results of Georgia's special election headed for a runoff and Democrats batting to take a seat from the GOP and show they have momentum going into 2018 and vice president pence addressed troops overnight. Warned North Korea the U.S. Will have an overwhelming response to any attack. We'll have much more on that in a moment. First let's start with the high-stakes special election in Georgia and Cecilia Vega has that for us. Reporter: Good morning. This race is being waged more than 600 miles away from the white house. But it is being called a referendum on president trump. This is the 30-year-old political rookie who Democrats hoped would deliver a knockout punch to president trump. A special election to fill a vacant congressional seat in a solidly Republican district and Democrat Jon ossoff, the former congressional staffer who has never held elected office falling just short of the 50% of votes needed to win the whole thing. He's now headed to a June runoff against Karen Handel. For those who want to stick around, stick around. It will go on for a little bit longer. Reporter: The president taking credit for the outcome before the race was even called tweeting, despite major outside money, fake media support and 11 Republican candidates, big "R" win with the runoff in Georgia. Glad to be of help. That help he's referring to a Robo call in the lead-up to the election, president trump hoping to sway voters. Hello. This is president Donald Trump. Liberal Democrats from outside of Georgia are spending millions and millions of dollars trying to take your Republican congressional seat away from you. Reporter: Democrats poured millions into the race saying it's a sign of an anti-Trump movement that could help them take back the house and they are now looking to another showdown. They certainly are and the white house is pushing back on calling this race a referendum on the president. But there is no way around it. This once Republican stronghold formerly held by newt Gingrich is now competitive and Democrats feel they have a strong chance. Cecilia, thanks very much. Let's talk more about it with

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.