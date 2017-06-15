Georgia teen, 19, builds custom backyard roller coaster over 5 years

More
Jackson Crosskno of Canton, Georgia, built an elaborate backyard roller coaster called the "White Mountain Railroad."
1:32 | 06/15/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Georgia teen, 19, builds custom backyard roller coaster over 5 years
It. Yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48062102,"title":"Georgia teen, 19, builds custom backyard roller coaster over 5 years","duration":"1:32","description":"Jackson Crosskno of Canton, Georgia, built an elaborate backyard roller coaster called the \"White Mountain Railroad.\"","url":"/GMA/video/georgia-teen-19-builds-custom-backyard-roller-coaster-48062102","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.