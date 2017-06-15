Now Playing: Woman's ad for her lost 'jerk' cat in North Carolina goes viral

Now Playing: Snake slithers up man's car while driving

Now Playing: Florida flooding leads to surfing in the streets

Now Playing: Father uses fidget spinner to make a rainbow

Now Playing: Philadelphia Zoo brings in human OB-GYNs to deliver baby gorilla

Now Playing: Man's encounter with shark caught on video

Now Playing: Florida mom gives birth to 13-pound baby: 'It looked like they pulled a toddler out of my belly'