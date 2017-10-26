Transcript for 2 Georgia teens accused of plotting deadly attack

Now to a possible plot at a Georgia high school where two teens are accused of planning a deadly attack. Police say they wound weapons and a diary full of threats. Steve osunsami has more. Reporter: This is tough this morning for families in the suburb north of Atlanta learning just how close they came to a major tragedy. Obviously we want the parents to undertan that we -- deputy sheriff's office wants to make sure the parents know we take this very seriously. We don't want anything -- I can't even do this right now. Reporter: What she ends up sharing two teenagers at etowah are being charged with attempted murder as they planned to set off an explosive targeting a list of teachers and students. I knew both of those kid. They both rode my bus. Reporter: Police arrested 17-year-old Alfred Dupree and Victoria Mccurley after investigators say they found Dupree's personal diary spelling out the plans and a homemade bomb inside one of the teen's hopes. I don't know we have an actual motivation for what causes -- what we do with a lot of mental health issues and I think that may be the case here. It could have been terrible. It could have been very bad if they didn't get on top of it on time but they did. Reporter: We're told this morning that the high school, of course, is across the street and told those two are appearing in court. Neither of them have entered a plea. Police say the real heroes are the students most likely who knew something was going on and called it in. Robin. They said something. They saw something, felt something and did something. You're right about that, Steve. To see the emotion from the sheriff like that.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.