Transcript for Ginger Zee opens up about her struggle with depression in new memoir

What's not to love about this woman, ginger. She is not just our chief meteorologist, but also -- well, she has a new memoir called "Natural disaster: I cover them. I am one." And she's sharing her life story and showing us a side of herself you have not seen before. You got this? Yeah. I hope so. So proud of you. I've read the book, ginger, I know, get ready. You refer to yourself as a natural disaster. Why do you give yourself that title. I mean it goes well beyond you see me on the cover. I am messy. My husband will tell you that too but it's well beyond me being messy, it's choices I made and some of the life developments I've had. Some of the frustratings I've been through and what've learned in the short time in life I know I've had so far and so it goes -- it dives into that while I'm covering the world's biggest natural disasters. You are very humble. You said why me to write a book. You said what have I accomplished? You know that she is the first female chief meteorologist of the network level. Thank you. It's exciting. Women in science. All right. And when I'm out on the road you are someone that people ask me about. Little girls look to you. So what made you change your mind and want to do this. I feel memberoir is a weird word. I didn't know if I had done enough but I fought a disease. I fought a disease called depression that a lot of people fight every single day and just like any disease there is a stigma or -- unlike other diseases there is a stigma surround it and want to help the hundreds of thousands or millions that are dealing with or dealt with something I did and I want them to be able to fight without shame. Well, I got too tell you, reading your book, you do not hole back. You are so -- it's beautifully written. It is heart felt. It's very candid. It's very candid and that was very important for you to talk about depression. You thought at one point about taking your own life. I remember when you started here and what you did right prior to coming here. I mean that's how I started book by saying, ten days before I started my job at ABC news I checked myself into a mental health hospital. And that took a lot of guts to start there and bury the lede. There's some joy in there. There is a lot of comedy. There's a lot of other things but you need to get to the crux of it and that is I had a disease, I will always have that disease. It's not something that just magically goes away but, boy, I sought help and I actually committed to getting help like anybody with cancer or any other disease, they go to the hospital and that's okay. And you're allowed to do that and we should all be allowed to be who we are even though that happens to be the disease we fight. Well, you're fighting cancer, you lose your hair. People are like, oh, you're sick. When you're going through depression or some sort of illness like that, people don't see it. And often it's even worse because you're putting on the best face you can so that they don't see it. How did you do it. That's how I did it. My career was always going up. I was always -- and I was so lucky and fortunate in times where I had made bad choices my career still was on the upswing. At home my personal life was regularly falling apart and from childhood on I had a lot of chaos and addicted to chaos and addicted to self-hm and had to seek help at the hospital. Once I did that and I said, honesty, honesty with myself, honesty with everybody around me and now transparency, I hope this is the last step. I truly hope this is it where I say, I fought it, I have great tools now, if it ever starts to loom. What are your tools. One of pie big tools is called the fence. A simple thing but if you're upset I'll tell you, six years ago, I would have taken all of that absorbed it very selfishly and thought first of all it's my fault. Everything she's upset about I should be upset. Everybody from postman to, you know, the grocery store to my parents to the people closest to me, I was big absorber and that does not do you well. You have to learn that fence so I put up a fence and say, okay, this is how robin is feeling today. I can help her, I can -- maybe I did have something to do with it. I should take responsibility for that but I shouldn't take it on and then we can go together and communicate and that's what changed. I have communicated with myself. You learned how this is -- I'm telling you all, I'm going to bury the lede here. You'll get the book at the end of this. Hey. I couldn't wait to share. Because everybody is trying to absorb everything -- trying to absorb everything you're saying. Don't worry you will get the book. A lot of k4579ers. Talk about gulfport, Katrina and how that was a defining moment in covering the storm. Where the two parts of my life come together so I had just been engaged to be married. I went to cover Katrina and I went there as a nerdy kid meteorologist. My first storm. Katrina was my first storm. And I dove into that storm thinking I got to see how high the water level is. I got to see the science part of it. I get there. I saw body bags for the first time and real people with real struggles and walked away ten days later with such real survivor's guilt and such empathy and humanity it taught me that's not what this is about. This is not about the water line or storm surge or any of that. It's about telling people's stories and it's about their loss and the life that they're now going to have to live and I know you're from there. Your family is from there and know we're till talking about it so at the same time I came back with such perspective and that's what makes my stories that are not unique, I don't think unique is that got to see them in parallel with these huge natural disasters and come back and say I am so grateful for my shoelaces let alone whatever else was going on in life and that helped me to make some good choice, some bad. We have 30 seconds before the computer is going to take us off because I would just sit here and talk to you till the cows come home. Gratitude. Yes. Gratitude. Expecting your second child. A loving relationship with Ben. Gratitude. I never thought this would happen and I think that's what I wake up with every day, I can't believe I got here. I am so grateful and that's what makes me emotional is that I got through it but everybody else can too and I say this in the book. The clouds are there at this time but they won't last forever. They can't and they won't. That's how the atmosphere works. Ginger zee. Love this kid.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.