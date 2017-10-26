Transcript for Global fears of wine shortage as production to hit 50-year low

You know, I try to bring happy stories but today I'm sorry, let's get serious, people. We are in the precipice of an international wine crisis. Wine drinkers worldwide production is predicted to hit a 50-year low this year. Yes, I'm not encouraging you to be like squares and collect nuts but I'm just saying that the bleak outlook is being blamed on frost and drought in the European vineyards especially Italy where production is down a whopping 23%, but the harsh weather conditions have also wreaked havoc in Spain and, yes, even France. Analysts are again not suggesting that you have to stockpile. They are saying that you are probably in for a price increase. I rarely have seen so many glum faces in this audience. I know. I know and especially during "Pop news." You're telling on yourselves right now. When you run low come over to my place. I have so much I never drink -- All right. Everybody, come over! I got you. Squirrel trying to get a nut. All right. Next up in "Pop news," you know, Michael bey is known for his huge blockbuster action S like "Transformers." In fact he has a style, a nickname that meme call him beyhim so he was quite surprised that the guy who brought us armageddon will take on "Dora the explorer" as his next project. He's versatile and will tell the popular nickelodeon cartoon in a live action film that picks up with Dora as a teenager in the big city. No idea on plot who will play Dora, or die agent go but we'll sure adventure will ensue. I've seen with my twins, thank goodness for "Dora the explorer." Vamaos number. Swiper, no swiping. And then finally in "Pop news," Jenner Lopez always has been a fashion trendsetter but her most famous choice of all, you know what I'm talking about, that green tropical print low cut Versace number. She wore that to the grammys back in 2000. We're still talking about it. Because it started a totally different trend. People package's Jess Cagle a dear friend revealing after the grammys that year so many people went on Google searching for pictures of J. Lo in that dress, I have no idea why, that the tech giant Google decided to launch Google images. Oh, come on. That is how Google images was born. Something we often use daily because of the green dress. We knew it looked fantastic on J. Lo but who could have predi predicted the cultural significance of a dress that has been parodied and copied so many times. The original by the way still sits right there in Jen's closet. Wow. Kind of interesting. That is interesting. A real mix. And I have to go so hurry up. I have to get to the store. For the crisis. Oh, Lara Spencer. Thanks so much. Lara. To that surprising

