Transcript for Do gloves, scarves protect from the flu?

We'll move on to the fight against the deadly flu. Health officials say this season could be the worst in years and many think gloves and scarves help you stay healthy, right? But it could make you more sick. T.J., you have it all. People put their gloves on and you want to keep your hands warm. Some use it as a protective layer. You don't want to touch your bare hand to the subway bar or the front door. What do you do with your glove, you wipe your nose, take it off with your hand. That's nasty and it also defeats the purpose. Bundling up protecting you from feeling cold but what about getting one? Do you think it helps you at all when you're out to have your gloves on instead of touching things with your bare hands? Yes. Yes. Yeah. If you don't bundle up enough, you increase your chance of catching the flu. Totally false. Totally false? Yeah, I go out to the gym in a t-shirt and shorts. It's a block away but I don't get a cold. Reporter: This woman would only speak to me through her scarve. Probably. Reporter: So when is right? Previously Becky Worley checked people's gloves including "Gma" staffers for bacteria and environments. How often do you watch your gloves. Never. I never think about it. Reporter: The results while most are harmless, nine of those tested positive for bacterial like staff and mercy which could be dangerous. One sample with the coronavirus which doctors say is one of the causes of the common cold, we showed the segment to Dr. Karen Lattimore a family physician in New Jersey asking this time about the flu virus and gloves. One of the reasons that we get the coal and the flu in the wintertime is because our nasal passages are colder and the viruses that like the colder environments will then be able to live and thrive in your nasal passages. Reporter: Do those gloves really protect you? Is there they can give us a false sense of security. The virus is on your gloves is the same if you didn't have gloves on at all if you touch your face. You touch a surface that has the flu virus on it with gloves or without gloves then you touch your face end result will be the same. Reporter: As for other cold weather gear. I would advise about hats and scarves, you don't share them during cold and flu season. More that it would get you sick, if you were sick it would get somebody else sick. Keep that in mind. Scar scarf no medical evidence it will keep you safe. When was the last time you watch washed your gloves. I'm sitting here thinking -- I need to get home and wash my gloves. That's all I can think.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.