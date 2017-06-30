Transcript for 'GMA' celebrates National Social Media Day

Yes, 100% now. 100% now. So this morning did you know today is national social media day? Happy social media day, everybody. You did know that? We did not know that. So we want to celebrate by showing you our most viewed Instagram video of 2017 and someone right here is in it. Take a look. We're going to send it down to the other end of the red carpet. Hello. Oh, my gosh. Oh, my gosh. First we have to get to my dapper co-host. Michael Strahan. Oh. I love it. Were you shocked when they did it. Mwah. We were live on the red carpet and they just jumped out. I mean -- but I loved it. Of course. Chrissy and John. Chrissy and John, I'm not sure which one -- maybe both of them at the same time. It there you go. A little hug from both in I can't remember but you should check out our Instagram feed. "Good morning America." Number one. Congratulations. Thank you. So made us think of what other -- I mean there's a national holiday for everything. Everything. So and I love buzzfeed. They recently broke down national holidays by birthdays so we actually have what happens on our birthdays, what national holiday it is and Paula, you are born on October 26th. Yes. The national holiday that day is -- Please be national bacon day. It is not. What is it. National pumpkin day. Ah. Congratulations. Robin Roberts -- That's okay. Bacon or pumpkin. Robin Roberts is born on November 23rd, national -- Well, sometimes falls on Thanksgiving so that's a nice little -- But it's also -- Survey says, national coffee day. Oh. International coffee day. Espresso. Can we switch. Yeah, I would rather have -- I like pum pin. George Stephanopoulos was born on February 10th which is also -- National umbrella day? Congratulations. April showers. These are real this. Is real. You can go online and see what yours is. I'm born on June 19th which is -- Oh! Perfect. You made that up. These are real holidays. Thank you, international martini day. Isn't every day international martini day? It is. International rose day. A couple people in the audience so your birthday is December 24th. Okay, so what's your holiday? What is it? National eggnog day. Poor George. I know. I feel like we should all apologize to you. Do we have one more. April 9th, what is that? Oh, yeah. Un corporals. Unicorns day. Perfect. I'll take unicorns and martinis for 300 please. I got a little throwback. A little Charlie brown from 1969. "I" before "E" except after "C." Let's see. "I" before "E" except after "C." After "Hment." No, I after E after "C." Okay, you know for all of you brought up on spell-check you didn't have to learn this rule but we all learned. "I" before "E" except after "C." Turns out it's dead wrong. A guy at the university of Sussex sends out -- My whole childhood was a lie. Finds out that "Cie outnumber cie words 3-1. How were we just now figuring it out. Concierge, conscience. Why are you clapping? How many types do you find yourself saying that. "I" before -- I use that. I called my daughter now going into fifth grade and say did you learn any rules in third or fourth grade. She just puts it on the paper. If it -- she spelled thief Corre correctly. They don't care how they spell which bulges me. Spell-check. Spell-check probably corrects it. This really is changing my life. The umbrella news, we thought that was it. All right. Thank you, I guess, George, for that. Shall we move on? Yes. Shall we move on? I need counseling. Making headlines, looking to finally fulfill his dreams of playing in the NBA, he's 61 years old. He's a grandpa. His name is Calvin Roberts. And Calvin said I have a goal. I have to reach and I'm not going to let anything tan in my way to get there joining us live from the hardwood suite at palms casino resort in Las Vegas there with his wife Noemi. Gait to see you both. So what is it about the NBA? Why is this your dream? This has always been a passion of mine and to be able to get into the NBA and enjoy the experience being there, I'm excited. I really am looking forward this. I'm pushing myself to the max and I believe this year this is my year. And -- You're in great shape, man, you're ripped. Just saying. How 25u8 are you? 6'8", 7'wingspan. Thank you very much. Now, you -- Beside my wife. I was drafted -- yes, I was drafted and it was a pleasure to be drafted by the San Antonio spurs. That's my dream. What year, though? What year was that? If I can remember correctly that was back in '80 -- ooh, long time. About '88, '89, '90,s is like that. Then you went overseas and played for a number of years, so how do you go about getting an invite to play because now you have to be invited to one of the camps for the NBA. Yes, I tried. I did send letters to different NBA teams trying to get invited to this camp. Wasn't successful so I kind of stepped out and tried other means of trying to get in touch with them and I already started one already. So I'm just now looking to move on to another area. All right, let's ask your wife. Noemi. Now, Noemi, what did you think when your husband said, dear, I'm going to play in the NBA. I'm going to try and play in the NBA? What did you think? I thought it was a great idea. I mean I already knew he could do it. He has the will. Where there is a will there's a way and I never got to see him the first time around play as a basketball player so this is my chance to actually see him play as a player. Let's see if we can see him if he's got some skills. You want to, you know, shoot around a little bit and show us what you got there. Come on, grandpa. What you got? What you got? Come on. Don't be scared. Don't be scared. All right. You got range. Let's see. Let's see. All right. Big man. He's supposed to dunk. Oh, there you go. Yeah. Oh. Okay. Okay. He's nervous. It's okay. Oh. There you go. Now he's getting a little bit of a rhythm. And who's that? Looks like some help from the family. I know. Can we see? He's got some skill there one more. One more, one more, grandpa. All right. So tell us why you wanted to do that. Who are the two that are helping you shag balls right now? That's my son chase and my daughter kylie. Ah. Pulling for tear dad. All right. Thank you. Just like a pro, now, so now he's in the rhythm. Now he's in the rhythm. Now I jinxed him. Hey, we wish you all the very best. Would knows. Maybe NBA scouts are watching right now.

