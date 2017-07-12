Transcript for 'GMA' Deals and Steals on must-have makeup, jewelry and more gifts

I am too. Tory Johnson is here with big savings for the holiday, Tory, with just 18 days away from Christmas. You have gifts starting at just 5 bucks. So first Erin Condron. The names on those. You have two sizes you have the little size like that you have the large size like this. It allows to you really sqrt of spell out every day of the week to use color to use stickers and make every day inspiring is what her mission is. You can do personalized, unpersonalized. Add accessories. Normally 15 to $35, everything from Erin Condren slashed in half, 7.50 to 17.50. Almost feel like leather. Aquis makes adventure towels. I love these. These are great. So these are the adventure towels. These are great, they're super absorbent material. Imagine how small that is. Fit it in a gym bag or going exercising or even by water these are great, also hair turbines, fabulous for being able to dry hair quickly. Just what I need. Brand-new exfoliators so look at this. Super -- that side soft. That's the back version. Soft on one side. Exfoliator on the other side, three different options of those. Can't go wrong with aquis. 10 to $30 slashed in half, 5 to $15. Great. Another fabulous company, run by a woman who's all about kind of like brave, brave pretty. Encouraging women to explore sort of beauty that maybe doesn't come naturally and sometimes that starts with just by using a metallic glitter nail Polish color outside your Carter zone. If that's the first step you take, go for it. All the sets from julep are phenomenal. Packaging is so festive. I love the zodiac collection. Lip, eye, just everything is gorgeous from julep. 20 to 168. These are all slashed by 50 to 773%. 10 to $45. Okay. I love that brave beauty. Brave beauty. Okay, another company I love, Marlyn Schiff. Beautiful woman, beautiful jewelry. Lara was wearing a little of it for me this morning. Lara is always my best model. Looks gorgeous in everything. This is a crystal just sparkly collection. There is a lariat neck last. Those earrings. Look how much sparkle in these home tight beads. Everything is super sparkly. I love Marlyn Schiff. Great price, 48 to 102. Everything slashed by 58 to 73% so all the pieces, 20 to $28. Great deal. Okay. Demonstrated this earlier. You drop this in water. It can go underwater up to 15 feet. This has you covered. It will float so if you accidentally drop it in the pool it won't go to the bottom. Anyone going anywhere near the water for the holiday, $20 slashed in half, 10 bucks from aqua as a result. Finally popcorn factory. 11 tasty options from popcorn factory. Great office gifts, family gifts or just great gifts to have around. You cannot go wrong. Huge ra sortment. 30 to $100 slashed in half, 15 to $50. Tory, you did it again. You know what the great thing S. Everybody here, you'll go home

