Transcript for 'GMA' Deals and Steals on winter beauty must-haves

steals" with the one and only Tory Johnson and, Tory, this morning you have winter beauty bargains starting always just $2.50 and start with skin care. Yes, first aid beauty spelled fab because it is super fabulous. It's all about problem solving feel-good formulas. There you go. This is one of the absolute favorites. Ultimate repair cream. I mean this -- oops. Ultra ultra. It's like butter. For your skin and now everybody's skin is so dry, this is the hydration that you need. Plus, it's perfect Lyle on elbow, hands, everywhere. Ultimate repair from first aid beauty is fabulous. Really great deal, normally 20 to $58 but everything slashed in half, 10 to $29. Okay. All right. So you ready, Lahr R you grab the purple. You get the cherry over there. These are debomb fizzers. Let's have dueling fizzers. I know the thing that's great about these. It's not just that they're fun but have moisturizing properties in them. They're amazing and not only the moisturizing properties but inside is a little tiny surprise and instead that corresponds with the name. All of these were created by teen sisters in Minnesota so two great girls who understand bath time should be super fun. The names are fabulous. Five different sets to choose from. Normally $45 for six of them but these are all slashed in half, $22.50 for six of them. Smart girls? Smart girls. Okay. So this is a really fabulous brand started by a woman who travels a lot and needed to minimize the stuff so she could maximize other space so all of the pieces of cosmetics are two in one. A great highlighter. Also good on the lips. Also good on the lips. This is powder. For the blending. Blending brush. I'm glad you're explaining this because I don't know what any of that is. You put it right here. It's like J. Lo glow. Oh, J. Lo glow. There is a concealing crayon, color and contour cheek stick and eye pencil. Sort of like -- Everyone is a two for one. Exactly. Consolidation. Really great for travel but good for every day, 19 to $50 depending on what you choose slashed in half, $9.50 to $25. Okay. I like that. So after you put on all of that then you got to clean your skin. These are from -- I saw my baby-sitter using one. Good for your skin. She was sitting there. Sonic face cleanser. You didn't question it? Sonic face cleanser. You use your own face cleanser. The size is fabulous for the gym, for travel, use it twice a day. Super soft smooth glowy skin. You cannot beat this from forea. Normally $49. This one slashed in half, $24.50 and free shipping from forea. Free shipping. Face masks are unbelievable for hydration. When I walked in here all the girls in the makeup room said you need to sleep in a sleep mask. Your skin is so dry. By the way, have a great show. Set of eight all aromatherapy infused and really fabulous hydration but for relaxation. $56 a set slashed by 55%, 25 for 8 of them and finally, so this was on "Shark tank." When you get to the bottom and need to get every last drop you stick a spatty in there. Whether it's single, doubles, long, short, spatty has you covered normally $5.50 to $11. This is for you. Slashed in half, $2.50 to $5 for a spatty. Spatty. Great job, Tory and you know what's so great, everybody here, you're going to go home with gifts from first and Bute and

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.